James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Teaser Trailer – DC FanDome

The first teaser trailer for writer/director James Gunn’s Peacemaker has been released at DC FanDome. It was also revealed during the event that the series, written and directed by Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, will debut on Thursday, January 13 on HBO Max.

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad. It depicts a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The series stars Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer.

Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the trailer above.