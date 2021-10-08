Jake Gyllenhaal Eyeing Guy Ritchie’s Next Project at Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Following strong reviews for his new Netflix movie, The Guilty, and a big night at the Tonys, Jake Gyllenhaal looks to have found his next movie as he is in negotiations to star in the new untitled film from Guy Ritchie. The film will be produced by Miramax with Ritchie writing and directing.

Not much is known about the pic other then it fitting into Ritchie’s visual style that audiences have loved for years. Sources say this will be Gyllenhaal’s next film as it is expected to shoot at the end of the year.

Gyllenhaal continues to be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood on multiple fronts starting with his Netflix thriller The Guilty. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival with Gyllenhaal earning another strong round of reviews for his performance. The film recently bowed on Netflix on Oct. 1.

He also recently had a strong night at the 2021 Tony Awards earning nominations for Lead Actor for his work on Sea Wall/A Life as well as two producing nominations; one for Sea Wall/A Life and one for Slave Play. Next up for Gyllenhaal is his action thriller Ambulance with Michael Bay directing. The first footage was released at CinemaCon and wowed audiences in August and will bow in 2022.

