Dept. Of Justice Decides Not To Charge Police Officer in Jacob Blake Kenosha, WI Shooting

The Department of Justice on Friday closed a federal probe into a police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that drew widespread Hollywood condemnation.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin said the decision came “because the evidence obtained is insufficient to prove that the KPD officer willfully used excessive force.”

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in his back and left partially paralyzed during the incident, which sparked several days of disturbances in Kenosha. Police were called to the scene because Blake was violating an order to stay away from his former girlfriend’s residence.

Hollywood celebrities including Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, LeBron James, Amy Schumer, Cardi B., George Takei, Aisha Tyler, Chelsea Handler and others spoke out to condemn the shooting on social media.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office earlier decided not to charge the officer who did the shooting, saying it couldn’t prove that the officers weren’t acting in self-defense.