Jacki Weaver Among Those Rounding Out Ensemble Cast Of Limelight and eOne’s ‘Wildflower’

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kannon Omachi, Brad Garrett, Victor Rasuk, Reid Scott, Erika Alexander and Chris Mulkey round the cast of Limelight and eOne’s Wildflower

They join Jean Smart, Kiernan ShipkaAlexandra DaddarioDash MihokCharlie Plummer and Samantha Hyde. Limelight and eOne are fully financing, with Matt Smukler directing and Jana Savage writing.

Based on Smukler’s family, Wildflower is a coming-of-age dark comedy that follows Bea Johnson from birth to graduation as she navigates life with a parent with an intellectual disability and an extended family that can’t quite agree on the best way to help.

Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker of Limelight are producing along with Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill of Hunting Lane Films and Ethan Lazar, Kyle Owens, Austen Rydell and Billie Lourd of Morning Moon Productions.

Jen Gorton and Jillian Share are overseeing for eOne. CJ Barbato of Limelight will co-produce.

