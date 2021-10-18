‘Jack Ryan’: Abbie Cornish To Return As Cathy Mueller In Season 4 Of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: A key character will be returning to Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Abbie Cornish, who portrayed Cathy Mueller in Season 1, will be back to reprise the role in the recently announced fourth season.

Amazon

There has been a lingering mystery surrounding Cathy Mueller, Ryan’s love interest in the first season, as well as in the books. The character was never written out of the show, she just disappeared. There was not a single reference of her throughout Season 2, and the only clue given was Ryan (John Krasinski) sleeping with another woman early on in the season, and then later on saying he’s single.

There is no information how Cathy will be reintroduced on the show. Her return could be set up in the upcoming third season, production on which recently wrapped with a premiere date still TBD.

Season 3 finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.

Also starring are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.



Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. The series is executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce the third season along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Cornish recently appeared in the Australian mini-series Secret Bridesmaids’ Business, Discovery Channel’s Klondike, and Amma Asante’s wartime race drama Where Hands Touch. She can currently be seen on the film side in The Virtuoso and upcoming in family-adventure film Dakota. Her previous film credits include Three Billboards Outside Missouri and Candy. Cornish is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Ziffren LLC.