Senior ITV Execs To Receive Bonuses For Meeting Climate Targets, Raft Of Environmental Measures Unveiled

Senior execs at UK broadcaster ITV will receive bonuses if they successfully meet climate action targets and ITV will stop working with suppliers who fail to meet sustainability criteria by 2025, as a raft of measures are unveiled.

The move follows a similar decision to integrate diversity and inclusion targets into manager and leader bonuses, which ITV said has improved workforce diversity.

As the Cop 26 climate conference in Glasgow approaches, ITV has also agreed to commit to the delivery of carbon emissions reductions targets as a requirement of future bank and debt capital market financings, and it is currently working through this with an unnamed banking group.

Delivering the news this morning, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall also said the broadcaster will stop working with “suppliers with the highest environmental risk” if they fail to meet best practice sustainability criteria by 2025.

By 2030, ITV will work with all suppliers to reduce their environmental impact, as it seeks to run a “100% sustainable supply chain”.

All shows produced and commissioned from this year onwards will have to go through sustainable certification from the Bafta-backed environmental body Albert’s sustainability calculator and all staff will have to complete climate crisis training by the end of this year.

McCall said: “This new raft of measures shows how, at each touchpoint, ITV is working on how we can contribute to building a sustainable society, from how we incentivise senior leadership and set the terms of our debt financing, to the cars we give away in competitions.”

ITV is also focused on environmental programming with a packed factual slate. That slate will be led by a doc on UK flooding directed by Whitney director Kevin Macdonald, which was revealed exclusively by Deadline last week.