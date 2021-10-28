Isaiah Mustafa Boards Action Pic ‘Boy Kills World’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast is rounding out on Boy Kills World, with Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two) joining the action pic set in a dystopian fever dream reality that is gearing up to shoot in South Africa.

As Deadline previously revealed, Bill Skarsgard (who starred with Mustafa in It: Chapter Two), Samara Weaving and martial arts expert Yayan Ruhian are leading the movie, which follows Boy (Skarsgard), a deaf mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

German filmmaker Moritz Mohr is set to make his feature directing debut on the project. Producers are Sam Raimi through Raimi Productions and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, with Zainab Azizi of Raimi Productions, Stuart Manashil of Novo, Dan Kagan and Andrew Childs of Vertigo Entertainment, and Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film.

The screenplay was written by Arend Remmers (Sløborn) and Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury: The Movie). Nancy Nayor is casting. CAA Media Finance is repping domestic rights.

Isaiah Mustafa, a former NFL wide receiver who found global fame after starring In an Old Spice campaign, recently wrapped the Netflix comedy feature Home Team, starring opposite Kevin James, and stars at the lead of the western drama Murder At Emigrant Gulch, alongside Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane and Richard Dreyfuss.

Mustafa is represented by Paradigm, Megan Silverman Management, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman.