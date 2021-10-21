Iran Sends Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ To International Oscar Race

Iran has chosen Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero as its entry for this year’s International Oscar category.

Farhadi is a two-time Oscar winner for A Separation and The Salesman. This is the fifth time he has represented Iran in the race, making him the joint most submitted director from the country with Majid Majidi.

A Hero debuted at Cannes to strong reviews and won the festival’s Grand Prix prize in its main competition. The film stars Amir Jadidi as a man who is in prison because of a debt he is unable to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum, but things don’t go as planned.

Memento Films International is a producer on the pic and also handled sales, with Amazon Studios previously picking up U.S. rights.