‘Inventing Anna’: Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series Reveals First Look Photos

Netflix has released four first look photos of their upcoming drama Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes’ first series for the streamer starring Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Jennifer Esposito, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Anders Holm, and Laverne Cox. This is also the first Rhimes created series since ABC’s Scandal.

Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Written by Rhimes, the series (premiering in 2022) follows a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene—and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Julia Garner Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

David Frankel is directing and executive producing two episodes, including the first, of the Shondaland-produced series inspired by Jessica Pressler’s viral New York magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People.”

Rhimes executive produces with Shondaland’s Betsy Beers. Pressler also serves as a producer.

