‘Interview With The Vampire’: Bailey Bass To Play Claudia In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book

AMC has cast the third major role in Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Bailey Bass (Avatar sequels) has been tapped to star as Claudia, the role by played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She joins previously announced Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis. The eight-episode first season will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year.

In the movie, Claudia was an orphan child brought into the Blood in 1794 by Lestat (Cruise) and Louis (Pitt) in New Orleans.

Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as showrunner for the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, is the creator, writer and showrunner of Interview with the Vampire. Jones, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, executive produces alongside Mark Johnson, Anne Rice and Christopher Rice. The Many Saints of Newark helmer Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and is also an executive producer.

AMC ordered the series in June after acquiring the rights to 18 of Rice’s books in 2020 to turn them into a TV franchise overseen by Johnson.

At age 13, Bass was cast as Tsireya, in James Cameron’s Avatar sequels 2 & 3 and then went on to guest star on NBC in Law & Order SVU. She recently wrapped the upcoming holiday feature, A Jenkins Family Christmas based on the Broadway bound hit Chicken & Biscuits, playing feisty teen La’Trice. Earlier this year, she shot a heavy recurring role in NBC’s pilot, At That Age. She is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency.