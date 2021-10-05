International Oscar Race: Spain Selects Javier Bardem-Starring ‘The Good Boss’, South Korea Picks ‘Escape From Mogadishu’

The Spanish Film Academy has picked Fernando León de Aranoa’s comedy-drama The Good Boss as its entry for the International Oscar race this year.

The film stars Javier Bardem as the scheming owner of a factory that makes scales. It recently premiered at San Sebastian Film Festival, where Deadline sat down with its director and star.

The Good Boss topped a three-strong shortlist that also featured Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers and Marcel Barrena’s Mediterraneo: The Law Of The Sea.

Separately, Parasite nation South Korea has picked Escape from Mogadishu as its contender this year.

The Yonhap news agency reported today that KOFIC, the Korean Film Council, had chosen the action film based on a true story of the life-and-death escape by South and North Korean diplomats during the Somali civil war in the 1990s.

The film has been a box office hit in Korea, attracting 3.1 million audience members to make it the most popular release of the year to-date.