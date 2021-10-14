‘Insidious’ Star Lin Shaye To Lead Action-Thriller Series ‘Ellen’ From New Regency & QCode

EXCLUSIVE: Insidious star Lin Shaye is set to star in and exec-produce TV series action-thriller Ellen, which heralds from New Regency and QCode.

The six-episode series, which is being financed by The Revenant and The Beast Must Die outfit New Regency, will follow a nefarious land developer who gets more than he bargained for when he tries to intimidate an 80-year-old widow into abandoning her Montana ranch.

Additional casting is in process on the series, which is based on an original idea from Jalmari Helander (Big Game).

The project marks the third small screen tie-up between busy audio and content firm QCode, New Regency, and producers Automatik and Oddfellows, following upcoming series Gaslight and The Edge of Sleep. The Courier outfit 42, which developed the project with Automatik, will also be producing.

The series will be directed and executive-produced by filmmaker duo Clif Prowse and Derek Lee (Afflicted). Executive producers include Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison (42), Petri Jokirantaa and Jalmari Helander (co-executive producers), Josh Horsfield, Automatik, Oddfellows, and New Regency.

Additionally, the production partners will be developing and producing a podcast to accompany the show.

Scream queen Shaye is among lead cast in hit horror franchise Insidious, which has grossed more than $500M global, and is known for other genre fare including The Grudge, Ouija, A Nightmare On Elm Street and Critters. The veteran actress also well known for her collaboration with The Farrelly brothers in comedies including There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber and Kingpin.

Shaye is represented by Buchwald and Rugolo Entertainment. Clif Prowse and Derek Lee are represented by Verve. Tim Walker is represented by Lucinda Prain at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.