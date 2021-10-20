Injured ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Escape Artist Speaks From Hospital About Accident: “I Was Protected By Love”

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin spoke out for the first time since a stunt on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme sent him to the hospital.

“A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn…and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me…has just been astonishing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver.”

Among those wishing him well were his fiancée, British actress Amanda Abbington, who encouraged with the comment, “We’ve totally got this” on his post. Goodwin thanked his future wife in his missive and called her “the best thing to ever happen to me.”

America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum also commented on the post writing, “Sending you my love as well and a speedy recovery.”

Production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme was paused after the accident. Goodwin reportedly was crushed between two cars in a stunt that went wrong, causing an explosion on the set. He was rushed to the hospital.

Today, Goodwin sounded grateful to be alive.

“I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s—,” he wrote. “There is a long road to recovery and that won’t look like what it did…I may leave the daft s— alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world.”

He continued, “I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.”

He ended the post with what was likely a caption to the photo he posted of himself thumbing his nose. “To death I say nananana boo boo.”

AGT: Extreme, which showcases outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts with extreme contestants competing each week in a series of wild stunts, is set for midseason on NBC.