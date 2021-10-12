Indian Musical Star Shaan Boards Ilaiyaraaja’s Hindi-Telugu Pic ‘Music School’

EXCLUSIVE: Shaan, the Indian singer, actor and TV presenter, has boarded the cast of Papa Rao Biyyala’s Hindi-Telugu musical Music School.

Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran are starring in the film. Shaan has signed up to play the role of Saran’s characters ex-boyfriend and will also be singing a song. The movie is about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children, which aims only to make them doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport.

Ilaiyaraaja, the prolific composer and lyricist in the Indian film industry, has written 12 original songs for the project. It is being produced by Yamini Films. Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray is onboard.

Also in the cast are Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy and Ozu Barua

“I am very excited to part of Music School not only as a singer but now as part of the cast. It will be a very new experience for me to act, but the film being a genuine musical, with music by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja and a story that encourages creative arts, I couldn’t have asked for a better fit. I am very thankful to Papa Rao sir for giving me this opportunity,” commented Shaan.

“I wanted to cast as many singers as possible and actors. I have cast a few more like Bugs Bhargava in a role. When I saw Shaan singing a song while recording in Ilaiyaraaja’s Studio, I was impressed with his flamboyance, which is what is required for that character. More over, the character is successful musician and singer. So I offered him the role and I am glad he accepted it. It is a significant role in the movie as he is the ex-boyfriend of the heroine,” added Biyyala.