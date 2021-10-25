‘In God’s Time’: Dean Cain Reteams With Damascus Road Productions To Develop Biopic On Christian Author Bob Fraley

EXCLUSIVE: Dean Cain has reteamed with Damascus Road Productions to develop In God’s Time, a biopic based on Robert Fraley’s book Blessings of Obedience.

The film written and produced by Cain will tell the true story of Bob and Barbara Fraley, who adopted six children following the tragic car accident of a family friend. Rather than split up the family unit, the Fraleys petitioned the state courts to keep all six siblings together and join with their existing family of five, as all 11 traveled across the country to start a new life together.

Pic marks the third collaboration between Cain and producers Ryan and Heather O’Quinn of Damascus Road. They most recently wrapped production on Cain’s feature directorial debut, the family comedy Little Angels, which he also penned.

Cain is repped by Buchwald, Vault Entertainment and Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy & Carlo. Ryan O’Quinn is repped by Buchwald and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.

Robert Whitmore negotiated the deal with Cain on behalf of Damascus.