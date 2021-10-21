‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here’: ITV America & Blumhouse TV Scare Up U.S. Reboot Of Hit UK Format

EXCLUSIVE: ITV America and Blumhouse Television are teaming on a U.S. reboot of long-running British format I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here – with the horror cranked up.

Deadline understands that the two companies are currently pitching Celebrity Castle, a reimagined version of the format to non-scripted buyers. The two companies, which recently struck a partnership to develop and produce unscripted series, will co-produce the show if it is picked up to series.

I’m A Celeb… takes a group of celebrity contestants and puts them in the wild with few creature comforts. It has run in the UK for 20 seasons on ITV with the majority of the seasons shot in the Australian jungle.

The ITV Studios-owned format sees celebrities compete in a series of trials, where contestants must either do a physical or mental task or an eating trial, which sees them forced to eat a range of jungle foods such as crickets, ants, worms, spiders and the genitals of various animals.

However, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, producers were forced to swap New South Wales in Australia for Wales in the UK, where the 2020 season and the upcoming 2021 season are shot in a castle.

This setting is understood to have caught the eye of ITV America, which saw an opportunity to reboot the format in the States after two versions on ABC and NBC over a decade ago. The company then realized the castle is essentially a great scary movie setting and with the help of horror hit factory Blumhouse, a more terrifying version of the show could attract interest.

Celebrity Castle will take Blumhouse’s ability to create a scary environment, with all of the added camerawork, scores and visuals, coupled with Love Island producer ITV America’s ability to put together a successful reality series.

The ABC version, which ran for one season in 2003, was filmed in Australia and hosted by John Lehr. It features the likes of Melissa Rivers, Caitlyn Jenner and Tyson Beckford.

The NBC version, which ran for a season in 2009, was shot in Costa Rica and was hosted by Myleene Klass and Damien Fahey. It featured the likes of Lou Diamond Phillips, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Janice Dickinson and Stephen Baldwin.