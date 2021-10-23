College Football: Illinois Upsets Penn State 20-18 In Record-Setting Nine Overtimes

Unranked Illinois defeated No. 7 Penn State today in a record-setting nine overtimes, as the Fighting Illini scored on a short touchdown pass to topple the Nittany Lions 20-18 in a Big 10 battle.

The game was held at Penn State’s home field in State College, PA, as part of Penn State’s homecoming weekend. Traditionally, homecoming games are planned around an opponent that’s expected to lose and send the alumni home happy. That was not to be the case this Saturday.

The previous record for the most overtimes in is seven, with five different games in FBS history reaching that milestone.

The Illini claimed victory on a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters to Casey Washington.

The win was the Illinois team’s first over a Top 10 opponent since 2007. The game was nationally televised by ABC.