ICG Publicists Awards Timeline Set; Ceremony Gets Early-Spring Date

The 2021-22 awards season calendar has another new entry today. The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has set Friday, March 25, for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
The trophies traditionally are handed out on the Friday before the Oscars.
The group’s TV nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 16, and the film nominees will be revealed on January 24. See the full timeline below, with the guild noting that its dates might change.
Here are the categories that will draw hardware in the spring:
- Motion Picture Showman of the Year*
- Television Showman of the Year
- Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign
- Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity
- Bob Yeager Award for Community Service
- Publicist of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Press Award
- International Media Award
- Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television
In lieu of the traditional awards luncheon last year, the publicists of the ICG raised over $60,000 for the Local 600 Hardship Fund.
Here is the full timeline for the International Cinematographers Guild’s 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards:
Friday, November 5:
Submissions deadline for TV publicity campaigns
Tuesday, November 16:
Television publicity nominees announced
Monday, January 17:
Submissions deadline for Motion Picture publicity campaigns
Monday, January 24:
Motion Picture publicity nominees announced
Monday, February 14:
Final awards voting opens
Thursday, February 24:
Voting closes
Friday, March 25
Winners announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon
