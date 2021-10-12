ICG Publicists Awards Timeline Set; Ceremony Gets Early-Spring Date

The 2021-22 awards season calendar has another new entry today. The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, has set Friday, March 25, for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The trophies traditionally are handed out on the Friday before the Oscars.

The group’s TV nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 16, and the film nominees will be revealed on January 24. See the full timeline below, with the guild noting that its dates might change.

Here are the categories that will draw hardware in the spring:

Motion Picture Showman of the Year*

Television Showman of the Year

Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign

Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity

Bob Yeager Award for Community Service

Publicist of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Press Award

International Media Award

Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television

In lieu of the traditional awards luncheon last year, the publicists of the ICG raised over $60,000 for the Local 600 Hardship Fund.

Here is the full timeline for the International Cinematographers Guild’s 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards:

Friday, November 5:

Submissions deadline for TV publicity campaigns

Tuesday, November 16:

Television publicity nominees announced

Monday, January 17:

Submissions deadline for Motion Picture publicity campaigns

Monday, January 24:

Motion Picture publicity nominees announced

Monday, February 14:

Final awards voting opens

Thursday, February 24:

Voting closes

Friday, March 25

Winners announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon