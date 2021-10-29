IATSE Leaders Urge Members To “Stay United” & Ratify Proposed New Contract

IATSE leaders are urging their members to “stay united” and vote “yes” to ratify the tentative agreement for a new film and TV contract. In the latest message to their members, IATSE president Matthew Loeb and the leaders of Hollywood’s 13 locals covered by the agreement acknowledged that there is opposition to the proposed new deal but said it was “the best agreement possible.” The ratification vote is expected to be held next month.

“When we reached a tentative agreement on the evening of Saturday, October 16th, the entire bargaining committee, consisting of over 50 representatives from all of the 13 Hollywood locals, committed to recommending ratification, because we were, and we remain, proud of what we had achieved,” they wrote.

“We continue to believe that not only did we reach the best agreement possible after these many months of negotiations culminating in a resounding strike authorization vote that was the turning point in us achieving what we set out to do, but also that the solidarity among the locals was inspiring and astounding and the linchpin to our success. We stand united in recommending a Yes vote on this agreement.

“To the thousands of members who are supporting this agreement, we thank you for your vote of confidence. To those of you opposed – we hear you, we see you, and we recognize we collectively still have work to do to change the culture of our industry.

“We ask you to stand with us as we move forward. Our future success will depend on our ability to stay united rather than being divided. That only serves our employers.

“Let’s move forward together and take ownership in advocating for the long overdue cultural change needed in this industry. It doesn’t stop here, and in fact, it has just begun. We are committed to doing this work together.

“This contract is only one of the tools we have at our disposal. Ultimately our solidarity is more powerful than any words on paper could ever be.

“Lastly, we want to remind you how important it is that you make sure to vote. (We expect to have the details in the coming days.) As we have seen in recent elections across the country, each vote literally can make a difference.”

The message was signed by:

Matthew D. Loeb, International President

Thom Davis, Business Manager Local 80

Rachael Stanley, Executive Director Local 892

Greg Reeves, Business Representative-Secretary Local 728

Rebecca Rhine, National Executive Director Local 600

Randy Sayer, Business Agent, Local 706

Adam West, Business Representative Local 705

Patric Abaravich, Business Representative Local 871

Cathy Repola, National Executive Director Local 700

Tobey Bays, Business Agent Local 44

Scott Bernard, Business Representative Local 695

Doug Boney, Business Representative Local 884

Robert D. Denne, Business Representative/ Secretary-Treasurer, IATSE Local 729

Chuck Parker, National Executive Director Local 800