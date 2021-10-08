The cast of Amazon’s upcoming I Know What you Did Last Summer got a pleasant surprise during the series’ New York Comic Con panel on Friday as the stars of the original 1997 film dropped by for some quick “fan questions.”

While the appearances by Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt were pleasant surprises for the NYCC audience, their words of encouragement and excitement meant more for the talent and creative team of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

“It feels like they’ve given us their blessing, that’s hugely meaningful to me and to all of us,” said showrunner Sarah Goodman. “The last thing we want to do is undermine what they’ve created. We moved to the next generation with full respect to the movie and to the actors that are in it.”

Set to debut October 15, the YA horror series is a modern take on the 1997 slasher. Written by Goodman, based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the I Know What You Did Last Summer series has the same premise as the movie adaptation – in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

The series stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore and Sebastian Amoruso as the series’ main high-schoolers.

“I feel honored. i think it’s so cool, we’re so proud of this and it’s coming from such an iconic movie and iconic universe,” Iseman said about the original stars’ comments. “We feel lucky to be part of it so getting their approval is kinda everything.”

The series also features Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck, with Sonya Balmores and Spencer Sutherland recurring.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV. Goodman executive produces alongside Shay Hatten, who was previously attached as a writer, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear. Erik Feig, who produced the 1997 feature with Moritz, also is an executive producer.

The NYCC event also revealed a clip for the upcoming series. Watch it below.