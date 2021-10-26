Hulu Promotes Ashley Chang & Beth Osisek To VPs

Hulu has promoted two executives Ashley Chang and Beth Osisek in its originals team.

Chang has been promoted to VP, Content Development, Drama and Osisek has been upped to VP, Original Documentaries and Limited Series.

Chang, who was previously director of drama, reports to head of drama Sasha Silver. She worked on series including Michael Keaton’s Dopesick, Conversations with Friends, Washington Black and Love, Victor.

She is currently serving as the co-chair of Disney’s Creative Inclusion Council, established by Bob Iger in 2020, and prior to joining Hulu was a senior director of development at Funny Or Die, where she served as a producer on the Netflix’s American Vandal.

“Ashley has been an instrumental part of the team since the day she joined. She is incredible with talent, has a keen eye for material and, beyond that, is ridiculously kind, to the benefit of every one of her colleagues and creative partners. I’m thrilled that she continues to grow here and bring her talents to bear on some of our most beloved projects,” said Silver.

Meanwhile, Osisek, who was previously a senior manager, reports to Belisa Balaban, head of unscripted and documentaries. She has worked across series and docs including Hillary, I Am Greta, Taste The Nation and The D’Amelio Show.

She began her career as a filmmaker and journalist, working for ABC News and The Christian Science Monitor as well as on projects such as Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and Girl Rising.

Balaban said, “I’ve admired Beth’s work as a producer for many years and it’s been my great pleasure to work with her at Hulu. She brings amazing firsthand experience to supporting our filmmakers and identifying stories our audiences will love.”