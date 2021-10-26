Howie Mandel & Lilly Singh Among Judges Set For ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Return

Canada’s Got Talent is returning to air, nine years after its first and only season, and Howie Mandel and Lilly Singh have been set as two of the judges.

The series, which ran for one season in 2012 before a spinoff pandemic version aired last year, will air on City TV.

A Little Late star Singh and AGT judge Mandel will be joined by music label executive and produce Kardinal Offishall and WWE star Trish Stratus with country music star Lindsay Ell as host.

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, Syco Entertainment, and McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. It is exec produced by Scott McGillivray, Angela Jennings, and Mike Bickerton, with showrunner Jonathan Payne.

“This dynamic and powerhouse team of globally-celebrated Canadian heavyweights – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and Lindsay Ell – set the stage for CGT to uncover the nation’s most unique and mind-blowing acts,” said Nataline Rodrigues, Director of Original Programming, Citytv.

“This group of blockbuster talent span music, comedy, film, television and sports entertainment,” added Scott McGillivray. “Between them, they have been discovering, nurturing and inspiring performers for decades. We can’t wait to see which new amazing talent they champion on our CGT stage.”