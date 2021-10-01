Epix & Blumhouse Set Premiere Dates For Original Pics ‘A House On The Bayou’ & ‘American Refugee’

Epix and Blumhouse have set premiere dates for two films from their original TV movie slate. A House on the Bayou will surface on November 19, and American Refugee arrives December 10.

The pics also will be available day-and-date on PVOD via Paramount Home Entertainment.

A House on the Bayou follows a family getaway to a remote mansion in rural Louisiana. In an effort to reconnect and mend their relationship, Jessica and John Chambers (Angela Sarafyan and Paul Schneider) seek an idyllic vacation with their daughter Anna (Lia McHugh). When suspiciously friendly neighbors (Jacob Lofland and Doug Van Liew) show up for dinner uninvited, the weekend takes a sinister turn as the fragile family bond is tested and dark secrets come to light.

Watch the trailer, which was revealed along with the premiere dates during the BlumFest 2021 fan event, above.

American Refugee revolves about a family seeking shelter in a neighbor’s bunker while the American economy is in collapse and the nation under martial law. There, they find the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside. Erika Alexander, Derek Luke, Sam Trammell, Peyton Jackson, Zamani Wilder and Vince Mattis star.

Both movies were executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse, with Mary-Margaret Kunze also serving as EP on A House on the Bayou and Lisa Bruce on American Refugee.

Here is the A House on the Bayou trailer: