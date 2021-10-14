Hope Davis, Michael Gandolfini, Liza Koshy Among Those Rounding Out Studiocanal and New Yorker Studios’ ‘Cat Person’

EXCLUSIVE: Hope Davis, Michael Gandolfini, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed, Isaac Powell, Isabella Rossellini and Donald Elise Watkins have joined the cast of Susanna Fogel’s psychological thriller, Cat Person for Studiocanal and New Yorker Studios. They will co-star opposite the previously announced cast members Nicholas Braun Emilia Jones and Geraldine Viswanathan. Production starts today.

The pic is based on the short story by Kristen Roupenian, published in The New Yorker in 2017 to worldwide acclaim and was the year’s most downloaded fiction published in The New Yorker and one of the most widely read pieces overall of 2017. The story follows the brief relationship between Margot (Jones), a twenty-year-old sophomore college student, and Robert (Braun), an older man who is a regular at the movie theater where Margot works.

Susanna Fogel will direct with Michelle Ashford penning the script. It will be produced by Jeremy Steckler and New Yorker Studios’ Helen Estabrook. Fogel, Ashford, Daniel Hank and Gino Falsetto will executive produce. Studiocanal is fully financing and handling worldwide sales.

