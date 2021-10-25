‘Homestead’: Leven Rambin, Jake McLaughlin & Shane West To Topline Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Leven Rambin (The Forever Purge), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico), Shane West (Gotham), Sohvi Rodriguez (Animal Kingdom) and Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) will star in Homestead, a thriller from writer-director Marcos Efron (And Soon the Darkess), which is currently in production in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The film from Conley Entertainment Group centers on a young couple (Rambin and McLaughlin) who have fled the city in search of peace and serenity in the mountains, but subsequently find that they must contend with myriad dangers—both close to home, as well as on a much larger scale.

Brian Conley, Mark Heidelberger, Eric Bross and Stephen Israel are producing, with John Black and Richie Walls set to co-produce.

Rambin recently starred in The Forever Purge—the fifth film in Universal Pictures’ Purge horror franchise—also appearing in David Fincher’s Netflix Oscar winner, Mank. The actress has also appeared on the film side in The Hunger Games, Jeff Tremaine’s Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, and The Big Ugly, starring in the thriller from Scott Wiper alongside Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Ron Perlman and Nicholas Braun. She’s recurred on the TV side in TF1’s Gone, Hulu’s The Path, HBO’s True Detective and more.

McLaughlin recently starred as undercover FBI agent Ryan Booth in ABC’s Quantico and will next be seen in Franka Potente’s feature directorial debut, Home. He’s also appeared on the film side in Another Time, starring Justin Hartley and Arielle Kebbel; Tatia Pilieva’s Forever; Oliver Stone’s Savages; Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds; Gavin O’Connor’s acclaimed sports drama Warrior, and more. Additional TV credits include NBC’s Believe and Starz’s Crash.

West will next be seen opposite John Malkovich in Adam Sigal’s sci-fi pic, The Chariot. The actor has also appeared in such films as Adam Shankman’s A Walk to Remember and Lisa Donato’s Gossamer Folds. His TV credits include Fox’s Gotham, The CW’s Nikita, WGN America’s Salem and NBC’s ER.

Rodriguez found a series regular role as Mia Trujillo in TNT’s Animal Kingdom, and also featured in the horror-comedy series, Crazy Bitches. Wallace rose to prominence in the 1980s with roles in films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Howling, most recently starring in Deborah Vorhees’ horror film, 13 Fanboy.

Rambin is represented by Paradigm; McLaughlin by Paradigm and Management 360; West by Paradigm, Luber Roklin and attorney Michael Fuller; Rodriguez by A3 Artists Agency and Luber Roklin; Wallace by AEFH.