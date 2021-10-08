IATSE Says Contract Talks With AMPTP Are “Fluid”, Urges Members To “Disregard Any Information You Read In The Press”

IATSE has told its members that ongoing negotiations with the AMPTP for a new film and TV contract are “fluid” and that members should “disregard any information you read in the press as it is not necessarily an accurate representation of what is actually occurring.”

Last weekend, the union’s members voted resoundingly – over 98% – to authorize IATSE president Matthew Loeb to call a strike if the talks fail to produce a fair agreement. After the strike-authorization vote, Loeb said that the members “have spoken loud and clear. This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry. Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said Monday that it “remains committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working. We deeply value our IATSE crew members and are committed to working with them to avoid shutting down the industry at such a pivotal time, particularly since the industry is still recovering from the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. A deal can be made at the bargaining table, but it will require both parties working together in good faith with a willingness to compromise and to explore new solutions to resolve the open issues.”

Here’s the union’s latest update, dated Oct. 8, and posted on the website of IATSE Grips Local 80.

“As the details of the Basic Agreement negotiations are fluid and are subject to change from moment to moment, the 13 Hollywood locals have agreed to keep the details of the process in the bargaining room for strategic purposes. We understand that there is a great demand for updates and details on the negotiations, and when the time is appropriate, those communications will come directly from the bargaining committee.

“For now, the negotiators for both sides need the room to maneuver at the bargaining table. In the interim, please disregard any information you read in the press as it is not necessarily an accurate representation of what is actually occurring.

“We will continue to meet again tomorrow (Friday) in an effort to reach an agreement. All specific details of the negotiation will be made available to you, the members, just as soon as they are agreed to by both sides and can be released.”