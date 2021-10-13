Art Directors Guild To Hold Membership Town Halls Thursday To Discuss IATSE Strike Preparations

The Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800, will hold two membership town hall meetings on Thursday to discuss strike preparations and what will be expected of members if a strike begins on Monday. The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.

Earlier today, IATSE president Matthew Loeb said that the union will go on strike Monday at 12:01 am PT unless a deal is reached in the next five days. The union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have been bargaining, on and off, since mid-May, but the negotiations became more urgent after members voted overwhelming nine days ago to authorize a strike if do-or-die contract talks fail to reach a fair deal.

The union, however, says that those talks have not been urgent enough. Loeb said Wednesday that the union “will continue bargaining with the producers this week in the hopes of reaching an agreement that addresses core issues, such as reasonable rest periods, meal breaks, and a living wage for those on the bottom of the wage scale.”

He noted, however, that “the pace of bargaining doesn’t reflect any sense of urgency,” and that “without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.”

In response to IATSE’s strike date, the AMPTP said, “There are five whole days left to reach a deal, and the studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach an agreement for a new contract that will keep the industry working.”