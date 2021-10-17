Skip to main content
Hollywood Strike Averted As IATSE & AMPTP Reach Deal On New Film & TV Contract

Hollywood Strike Averted As IATSE & AMPTP Agree On New Film & TV Contract; Read Details Of Deal
Hollywood Weighs Pros And Cons Of New IATSE Contract As More Details Emerge – Update

Hollywood strike looms
IATSE

Refresh for updates…Early exuberance in Hollywood surrounding news of a new IATSE contract has dimmed somewhat, as more details about the deal negotiated with the AMPTP have emerged.

Among those walking back or contextualizing their initial reactions on Saturday evening was Yvette Nicole Brown, who initially tweeted “#UnionStrong!”, along with emojis depicting a raised fist and heart.

“And let me add,” the Emmy-nominated actor and comic later wrote, “I’m excited if @IATSE members are excited. This is their new contract potentially. They get to decide if what’s being offered is what they need to feel safe, well-paid and respected.”

Writer-producer Gennefer Gross originally tweeted: “Congrats to the #IATSE for striking a deal! This is what happens when you stand united for fairness and equality in an industry that far too often puts profit over people. Thank an assistant or crew member today for their tireless efforts and let’s go make some art! #IASolidarity.”

Later, however, she elaborated on her remarks. “IATSE members are saying this deal does not meet critical demands, so it may not be time to celebrate just yet,” she wrote. “But I’m hoping this is a starting point that shows a willingness to resolve the issues in good faith, and that it can be revised and ratified in time to avoid a strike.”

See all reactions and full statements below.

Hollywood had been on edge for weeks, leading up to today’s announcement of an agreement between the IATSE and AMPTP, surrounding a new, three-year film and TV contract. The two sides had been talking, on and off, since mid-May; the contract agreed upon must now be ratified by the union’s members.

“The DGA applauds the conclusion of IATSE’s negotiations with the AMPTP. The IATSE took an important stand on quality-of-life and living wage issues, and achieved a strong contract with meaningful improvements for its members. We congratulate IATSE President Matt Loeb and the negotiating committee on their success in advancing the rights of their members.” — Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter

Loni Love
Loni Love/Twitter

