Hollywood Weighs Pros And Cons Of New IATSE Contract As More Details Emerge – Update

Refresh for updates…Early exuberance in Hollywood surrounding news of a new IATSE contract has dimmed somewhat, as more details about the deal negotiated with the AMPTP have emerged.

Among those walking back or contextualizing their initial reactions on Saturday evening was Yvette Nicole Brown, who initially tweeted “#UnionStrong!”, along with emojis depicting a raised fist and heart.

“And let me add,” the Emmy-nominated actor and comic later wrote, “I’m excited if @IATSE members are excited. This is their new contract potentially. They get to decide if what’s being offered is what they need to feel safe, well-paid and respected.”

Writer-producer Gennefer Gross originally tweeted: “Congrats to the #IATSE for striking a deal! This is what happens when you stand united for fairness and equality in an industry that far too often puts profit over people. Thank an assistant or crew member today for their tireless efforts and let’s go make some art! #IASolidarity.”

Later, however, she elaborated on her remarks. “IATSE members are saying this deal does not meet critical demands, so it may not be time to celebrate just yet,” she wrote. “But I’m hoping this is a starting point that shows a willingness to resolve the issues in good faith, and that it can be revised and ratified in time to avoid a strike.”

Hollywood had been on edge for weeks, leading up to today’s announcement of an agreement between the IATSE and AMPTP, surrounding a new, three-year film and TV contract. The two sides had been talking, on and off, since mid-May; the contract agreed upon must now be ratified by the union’s members.

And let me add, I’m excited if @IATSE members are excited. This is their new contract potentially. They get to decide if what’s being offered is what they need to feel safe, well-paid and respected. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 17, 2021

IATSE members are saying this deal does not meet critical demands, so it may not be time to celebrate just yet. But I’m hoping this is a starting point that shows a willingness to resolve the issues in good faith, and that it can be revised and ratified in time to avoid a strike. — Gennefer Ghouls (@Gennefer) October 17, 2021

Good for @IATSE for standing your ground. And don’t forget we got your back anytime you need us #IASolidarity https://t.co/1IWNKz3NMg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 16, 2021

“The DGA applauds the conclusion of IATSE’s negotiations with the AMPTP. The IATSE took an important stand on quality-of-life and living wage issues, and achieved a strong contract with meaningful improvements for its members. We congratulate IATSE President Matt Loeb and the negotiating committee on their success in advancing the rights of their members.” — Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter

Hopefully IATSE membership is happy with this agreement and we can keep pretending to fall in love while murdering people for all your enjoyment. https://t.co/ZEZeCdIXEx — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) October 17, 2021

To celebrate IATSE’s avoidance of a strike, the WGA will now go on strike. — Dana Gould (@danagould) October 17, 2021

Without them the movie magic doesn’t exists. Congratulations #IATSESolidarity @IATSE asking for basic needs shouldn’t ever feel contrived. 💕💕💕 — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) October 17, 2021

Congrats to IATSE (pending ratification of course)! Incredible solidarity! And let’s do a thought experiment: what parts of this deal would have been achieved without a union? Oh, none? Right. #UnionStrong — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) October 17, 2021

Well done! Congratulations and thank you! — Noah Emmerich (@NoahEmmerich) October 17, 2021

Every advance toward a more fair and equitable contract has been EARNED by artistry, time and grit — Congratulations to @IATSE! #UnionStrong. https://t.co/YRbpRs0u3p — Michael Traynor (@TraynorLand) October 17, 2021

Holy shit. If the IATSE story is true, then Hollywood will literally change overnight. 10hr turnarounds, 54hr weekend turnarounds – the end of six day weeks, higher pay. This is fucking massive. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) October 17, 2021

Hollywood Strike Averted As IATSE & AMPTP Reach Deal On New Film & TV Contract pic.twitter.com/SvvyrDsnEH — Domenick Lombardozzi (@D_Lombardozzi) October 16, 2021

STRIKES WORKS.

UNIONIZE.

MAKE YER VOICES HEARD. x Hollywood Strike Averted As IATSE & AMPTP Reach Deal On New Film & TV Contract https://t.co/M3mwvBFkYS via @Deadline — michael malarkey (@mkmalarkey) October 17, 2021

Well done IATSE. Hat tip to your solidarity. See you Monday… — Jeffrey Lieber (@JeffLieber) October 16, 2021

Looks like the IATSE deal is real. Congrats to all involved for doing what needed to be done. Solidarity and strength is the only way to get a fair deal without having to strike. — Matthew Federman (@matthewfederman) October 17, 2021

I am very curious to see if this #IATSE deal gets passed by the membership. The comments on IAStories seem not pleased: pic.twitter.com/bqbabYXE9W — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 17, 2021

I hope they got everything they asked for ❤️@IATSE — Chantal Thuy (@Chantal_Thuy) October 16, 2021

Can’t wait to hear the details!https://t.co/QmUjbNmxxf — Joel de la Fuente (@joeldelafuente) October 16, 2021

It’s official: Thanks to an incredibly empowered membership turnout and historic negotiating by ⁦@IATSE⁩, the show will go on. 💛 Here’s to the first of many fair & better deals for the unions that make this town go round. 📽🎞🎙 https://t.co/shy3UnqPSj — Brock O Lantern 🎃 (@brocktocks) October 17, 2021

Good news! 🌟 Hollywood Strike Averted; IATSE Producers Reach Deal On New Film/TV Contract – Deadline https://t.co/ipbc2lIWiM — Keiko Agena (@KeikoAgena) October 17, 2021