IATSE & AMPTP Agree To Resume Bargaining On Tuesday Following Historic Strike-Authorization Vote

IATSE & AMPTP To Resume Talks Tomorrow After Union’s Members Approve Strike Authorization; Hollywood Reacts: "Enough Is Enough"
Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell, Jeffrey Wright & More Support IATSE Strike Authorization: “Enough Is Enough”

IATSE Hollywood
Michael Buckner/Deadline

It was announced this morning that IATSE members had voted by an overwhelming margin — 98% — to authorize their leadership to call a nationwide strike against film and TV productions. Reaction online was swift and nearly unanimously in support of the vote.

Alyssa Milano posted, “I support members of iatse [sic] in their demands for more humane working conditions.

“The vote passed with 98 % support and 90 % turnout. Tells you everything,” Jeffrey Wright observed.

Rosie O’Donnell praised crew members for their dedication and offered her support: “First to arrive – last to leave – i support good faith negotiations – i support #IATSE”

SAG-AFTRA Treasurer Joely Fisher posted Deadline’s story without comment. Frances Fisher wrote, “Congratulations!”

The Animation Guild, which had previously expressed support for IATSE, posted the following: “Congrats to our #IATSE kin for this powerful show of #IAsolidarity! We stand together and support their efforts for a #fairdeal!”

Actor Anthony Rapp observed: “This vote is a powerful message that enough is enough.”

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer said, “I hope #AMPTP does the right thing and sits down again. They’re not asking for anything unreasonable.”

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who represents the Downtown L.A. area in Congress, wrote: “As a former Union organizer who stood on the picket line with @IATSE workers in past strikes, I unequivocally and wholeheartedly stand with #IATSE.”

Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich put the vote in historical perspective. “This is the biggest private sector strike in the US in 10+ years, and the first in the industry’s 128-year history,” wrote Reich before calling it “a milestone moment for the labor movement.”

