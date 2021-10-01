HFPA Announces Largest-Ever Class Of New Members, With Focus On Diversity: “We Are Building A New Organization”

The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association has admitted its largest-ever class of new members. The 21 recruits cap the group’s six-month process of reforms amid a “commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

The new group is a diverse one, with 48% identifying as women, 29% as Black, 24% as Asian, 29% identify as Latinx and 19% as Middle Eastern/North African. See the list below.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new members into our family,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. “We are building a new organization, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core, has ethical conduct as the norm, and has people of color involved in every aspect of the Association — from membership to executive leadership. That is how we’re growing an inclusive environment, and for us to make this much progress in six months is a testament to our membership and our dedication to building something better.”

The group behind the Golden Globe Awards also plans to offer support and pipeline programs in the future to applicants who were not accepted.

The move comes as the HFPA has taken flak over its lack of diversity and the pace of its planned reforms. In the past month, the organization has added a number of people to its Credentials Committee, which helps select new members — a key element in the group’s efforts to address an admitted lack of diversity among the once-insular group.

The Credentials Committee is tasked with vetting applicants for membership according to new guidelines adopted in August. Those guidelines no longer limit membership to print journalism. They also open the pool of applicants to any journalist living and working in the U.S. Prospective members must submit eight pieces of work from the past two years. There is no longer a “sponsorship requirement” for new members. And finally, existing members will have to meet these same standards annually.

Here is the list of new members admitted to the HFPA and their affiliations:

Raffi Boghosian, Al Arabiya

Kelley Carter, ESPN (Global)

David Caspi, Israel Hayom

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN

Andrés Correa Guatarasma, El Universal

Earl Gibson III, Getty Images

Eun Seon Ha, KOFIC

Hamdy Howaida, Al Akhbar

Itsuko Hirai, Movie Walker Press

K.J. Matthews, DW-TV

Juan Navarro, Televisa

Jânio Carlos Vieira Nazareth, Cinépop

Ruben Peralta-Rigaud, SensaCine

Gerardo Prat, ¡HOLA! TV

Kimberly Reyes, Film Ireland

Mico Saad, TeN TV

Asel Sherniyazova, AKIpress News Agency

Gabriel Silva Lamboglia, El País

Miriam Spritzer, L’Officiel Brasil

Mario Pacheco Székely, El Universal

Yuko Yoshikawa, Cinema Today