‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Adds Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham To Cast; Sequel Gets Fall 2022 Premiere On Disney+

The horror comedy film Hocus Pocus 2 has added Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Hannah Waddingham to its cast, and has set a fall 2022 premiere date on Disney+.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures. A sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, the film will star Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, all reprising their roles from the first film.

The sequel has three young women accidentally bringing back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem. They must then figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

