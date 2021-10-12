Hilary Swank To Star In & EP ‘Before She Disappeared’ Series Adaptation From eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One has acquired the rights to bestselling author Lisa Gardner’s novel Before She Disappeared with Oscar winner Hillary Swank set to star and executive produce via her Film Bandits banner.

Gardner’s novel, published by Penguin Randomhouse in January, follows Frankie Elkin, a recovering alcoholic who travels light and is obsessed with locating missing people whose cases have been dismissed, overlooked, or marginalized.

Swank and Phillip Schneider will executive produce for Film Bandits along with Guymon Casady and Justin Grey Stone of Entertainment 360, Rene Rigal and Nuno Bettencourt of Atlantis Entertainment and David Thwaites of Ember20.

Gardner is the author of more than 20 suspense novels, published in more than 30 countries. She began her career writing romantic suspense under the pseudonym Alicia Scott, before the publication of her breakout domestic thriller, The Perfect Husband, in 1997. TV and movie credits include CBS’ At the Midnight House and The Survivors Club, TNT’s Hide and Instinct to Kill. The second book in Gardner’s Frankie Elkin series One Step Too Far will publish January 18, 2022 from Dutton.

Swank has won Academy Awards for her roles in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby. Her other credits include The Gift, Insomnia, Black Dahlia, Freedom Writers, The Reaping and P.S. I Love You. Swank also is set to star in and exec produce an Alaska-set drama pilot for ABC from Spotlight and Stillwater director Tom McCarthy. She most recently starred in and executive produced Away at Netflix. She is repped by WME, Management 360, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Angela Cheng Caplan brokered the deal on behalf of Jane Rotrosen Agency.