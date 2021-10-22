Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Iran Sends Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ To International Oscar Race

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun on 'Rust' Set That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins; Director Joel Souza Injured
Read the full story

‘DI Hillary Greene’: Beloved UK Book Series To Be Adapted For The Screen By Southwell Neal Entertainment

Becky Southwell and Dylan Neal
Becky Southwell and Dylan Neal

EXCLUSIVE: The UK’s beloved DI Hillary Greene book series from author Faith Martin is to be turned into a drama by Becky Southwell and Dylan Neal’s Southwell Entertainment with the support of Canada’s Play Media.

Southwell Entertainment has optioned the film and TV rights to the 18-book series, which follows the brilliant cold case detective’s exploits alongside former LAPD detective John Sullivan and has sold more than 2M copies worldwide.

Southwell and Neal are the writers and execs behind Hallmark’s Gourmet Detective series, which also stars Fifty Shades of Grey actor Neal in the lead role of Henry Ross.

“We are thrilled that Faith has entrusted us with bringing Hillary to the TV screen and know that her millions of loyal readers will be joined by even more TV viewers,” said Neal.

Joffe Books publishes the DI Hillary Greene novels and Southwell Neal was represented in the deal by Darren Trattner from Jackaway Tyerman in LA.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad