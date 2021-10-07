HFPA & NAACP Team For “Reimagine Coalition”, Part Of Golden Globes Group’s Reform Efforts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is continuing its reform efforts, announcing today a five-year partnership with the NAACP for what they’re calling the “Reimagine Coalition.” The embattled group behind the Golden Globe Awards says the move is a stepping stone to creating a more inclusive space in Hollywood.

Each year the HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund and support a series of initiatives designed to ensure visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, increase diverse representation in the industry and build pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color, the HFPA said.

“We have not only worked to reimagine our structure at the HFPA but also our role as an association — using our platform to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive industry,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “This collaboration is so much more than reform; this is an opportunity to make long lasting change on a global scale. We’re honored that NAACP Hollywood shares this long-term vision with us, and we encourage all of our partners in the industry to join us in tackling these issues head-on.”

The move will address racial disparities throughout Hollywood in several ways, per the HFPA:

Supporting scholarships, fellowships, internships, and mentorship programs for creatives of color interested in pursuing careers in journalism and the motion picture and television industry;

Committing to the creation of employment opportunities for scholarship recipients and other qualified creatives of color;

Committing to a series of roundtable discussions, in partnership with the NAACP and other advocacy organizations, around various topics such as increasing diversity and visibility in film and television and building pathways to inclusion for young artists — both in front of and behind the camera;

Working with the NAACP on restoring, preserving and digitizing Black films, as well as historically significant NAACP footage throughout the course of the organization’s 112-year history; and

Fostering connections with the Nigerian film industry and African diaspora cinema, as well as elevating cinema from diverse groups around the world through film festivals.

“The NAACP applauds our advocacy allies for pressing HFPA to commit to internal reforms, and we now welcome HFPA as a partner in the larger agenda to realize equity and inclusion throughout Hollywood,” said Kyle Bowser, SVP of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau. “The emerging spirit of racial reckoning must move beyond the convenience of condemning individual transgressors, toward a collective will to redesign the ecosystem that has nurtured a legacy of systemic discrimination and oppression. We must be mindful that scapegoats are typically bred by the herd. NAACP and HFPA invite all industry institutions to join our Reimagine Coalition effort by reconciling bold proclamations of reform with actionable plans for accountability and allyship.”

The move comes as the HFPA has taken flak over its lack of diversity and the pace of its planned reforms. In the past month, the organization has added a number of people to its Credentials Committee, which helps select new members — a key element in the group’s efforts to address an admitted lack of diversity among the once-insular group. NBC in May canceled the 2022 Golden Globe Awards amid the controversy, and many individuals and groups have taken the organization to task over it.

Today’s announcement comes less than a week after the HFPA named MRC chairman and Eldridge Industries chief Todd Boehly as its interim CEO and announced its largest-ever class of new members.