HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association today named MRC chairman Todd Boehly as its interim CEO. The move comes as the group continues its promised reforms amid backlash of its lack of diversity and other issues.

He already ties to organization as the chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries, which owns MRC and dick clark productions, the latter of which produces the HFPA’s Golden Globe Awards.

“Todd Boehly is already a partner of the HFPA who has consistently supported reforms and encouraged change from the beginning. As a results-driven businessman with a proven track record of success, his guidance as interim CEO will be instrumental in achieving meaningful change and greater diversity and inclusion,” HFPA president said Helen Hoehne in a statement announcing the move. “As an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with deep roots in the Los Angeles community, he will make an ideal partner and leader for the HFPA as we complete our search for a permanent CEO.”

NBC in May canceled the 2022 Golden Globe Awards amid the HFPA controversy, and many individuals and groups have called the organization out since. Among them are Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, JJ Abrams, Jurnee Smollett, Jennifer Aniston, Damon Lindelof, and Shonda Rhimes, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA and GLAAD.

MRC and Deadline parent company Penske Media Company operate a publishing joint venture and strategic content partnership.