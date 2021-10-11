‘Hermanas’ Sisters Drama From Crystal Ferreiro, Ilana Peña & Jerry Bruckheimer TV In Works At The CW

EXCLUSIVE: Diary of a Future President creator Ilana Peña is re-teaming with the Disney+ series’ writer Crystal Ferreiro for Hermanas, a drama with some humor in development at the CW. The project hails from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, where Peña and JBTV are under deals.

Written by Ferreiro with Peña supervising, Hermanas follows three sisters—individually described as a “hot mess,” a “rigid overachiever” and a “homemaker who never left”—who reunite in their small town in Naples, FL after their brother, the crown jewel of the family, gets into a debilitating accident. As the women put their resentments aside to help him, the Primés realize that the sanitized version you present to family evaporates when you’re in close quarters, and what’s exposed is your most messy, authentic and vulnerable self.

Ferreiro executive producers alongside Peña, who executive produces under her Tilde Productions banner and will serve as showrunner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Peña is creator, showrunner, EP and director of Diary of a Future President which recently released its second season. Ferreiro was a writer on the CBS Studios-produced series.

Peña is repped by Kaplan Perrone Entertainment and attorneys Ken Richman & Bryan Swatt at Hansen Jacobson. Ferreiro is repped by Verve and attorney Grace Kallis.