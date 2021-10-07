‘Hellraiser’: Jamie Clayton To Play Pinhead As Spyglass-Hulu Movie Sets Cast, Clive Barker To Produce

Spyglass Media Group and Hulu have made official the upcoming cast of David Bruckner’s reboot of Hellraiser, as well as the fact that the movie is headed to the latter streamer.

Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q actress Jamie Clayton has been named as the new Pinhead, a role originally played by Doug Bradley, and Hellraiser architect Clive Barker is joining the production, which has already wrapped, as producer.

Spyglass and Hulu also confirmed that which has been out there on the genre sites, and that’s Grand Army actress Odessa A’zion will star in the movie.

Rounding out the cast are Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why, Ratched) Goran Visnjic (The Boys, ER) Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, Love, Simon) Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Into the Dark), Aoife Hinds (Normal People, Anne Boleyn), Selina Lo (Boss Level) and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Succession)

Also boarding as producer is Marc Toberoff, who with Barker, joins Phantom Four’s David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. Bruckner is helming off a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (The Night House, Super Dark Times) with story by Goyer.

Clive Barker on set of 1987’s ‘Hellraiser’ Everett Collection

Peter Oillataguerre, President of Production for Spyglass, said in a statement, “Next year marks the 35th anniversary since Hellraiser first haunted our dreams. It’s only fitting to come full circle in collaborating with Clive, the original creator and master of visionary horror. We look forward to working with our partners at Hulu in bringing this unique take on the original to new audiences.”

Bruckner added, “It’s been such an honor to have Clive onboard to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago. Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we’re aiming to create a very special new chapter in the Hellraiser legacy.”

Goyer said, “From the moment I first read The Hellbound Heart, Clive Barker became one of my literary heroes. His work is transgressive and completely redefined the horror genre. Under the guiding hand of David Bruckner, we’re going back to the source and taking our inspiration from that original novella.”

Barker said, “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.”

Through four movies released between 1987 to 1996, the Hellraiser movies have grossed just under $50M, but have long been cult titles for genre fans. Six more features were created for the home market, with the franchise extending to graphic novels and merchandise.

Oillataguerre and Chris Stone, Vice President of Production & Development are overseeing the film on behalf of Spyglass.