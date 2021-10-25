‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood & Alison Pill Among Five Joining Billy Crudup in Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hank Azaria (Brockmire, Ray Donovan), Haneefah Wood (Truth Be Told, One Day at a Time), Alison Pill (Them, The Newsroom), Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) and Dewshane Williams (The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark), are set to star alongside Billy Crudup in Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. They round out the ensemble cast of the 10-episode, half-hour dramedy, which Crudup, Emmy winner for his role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, also executive produces.

Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, directed and executive produced by Jonathan Entwistle and executive produced by Stephen Falk, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world, It centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares.

Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Emmy winner Azaria plays Eddie, slick salesman with a gambling problem. Wood portrays Shirley Stedman, Jack’s (Crudup) right-hand and the glue that keeps the operation together. Pill is Myrtle Mayburn, an aggrieved customer out for justice. Podany plays Joey Shorter, Jack’s protege and newest addition to the sales team. Williams plays Herb Porter, an eternal optimist and Jack’s hardest working salesman.

Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein also executive produce through their banner Mortal Media.

