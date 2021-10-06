HBO Max’s ‘Lust’ First Look: Sofia Helin Stars In Swedish Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Off the back of yesterday’s HBO Max European launch event, which featured previews of a host of new content coming to the platform, today we can reveal a first look at one of the streamer’s upcoming local originals, Lust.

The Swedish show, which has just entered production, stars Sofia Helin (The Bridge) alongside Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius and Elin Klinga. It is billed as an outrageous and painfully honest comedy about four middle(ish) aged women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually frustrating world.

The trio have all been friends since school. When they find out that one of them is conducting a government survey dubiously dubbed ‘Make Sweden Sexy Again’, they are intrigued. Is good sex – or the lack thereof – impacting the health of Swedish women over 40?

The project comes from Scandi major Miso Film Sweden, which is owned by Fremantle. The series is directed by Ella Lemhagen, produced by Sandra Harms and Karl Fredrik Ulfung and written by Frans Milisic Wiklund, based on an idea and in close collaboration with Åsa Kalmér, Julia Dufvenius, Sofia Helin and Anja Lundqvist. Executive producers for HBO Max are Christian Wikander, and Camilla Curtis.

