HBO Max Unveils European Launch Plans, Sets ‘Sex And The City’ Revival December Release Date

HBO Max will launch in 27 European territories over the coming year and has set the launch date for hotly-anticipated Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

During a launch event this morning, WarnerMedia D2C, EVP and GM, Andy Forrsell, said the rollout will begin in the Nordics, Spain and Andorra on October 26.

From early 2022, WarnerMedia’s streamer will then move to 14 additional Central and Eastern European territories, along with Portugal, before launching in seven further countries later in that year, bringing its total number to 67 worldwide as it aims to reach 190 by 2026.

This morning’s event showcased a range of HBO Max’s upcoming content and revealed a December launch date for Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…

The reboot from exec producer Michael Patrick King, which is currently filming, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda(Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Meanwhile, HBO Max unveiled new footage of Succession season three, which launches later this month, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker.

The streamer’s execs pointed to a wealth of content available from launch in Europe, including Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty.

WarnerMedia EMEA president Priya Dogra said HBO Max in Europe will combine “the best stories featuring local talent along with hundreds of hours of acquired local content”, citing the second run of Bridge creator Sofia Helin comedy Lust.

She committed HBO Max to upping the number of local originals it produces every year.

Elsewhere during the 30-minute event, the HBO Max team confirmed that the 45-day theatrical window for Warner films will also apply to its European services.

Any Warner film being released in the continent will have just six weeks in theatres before appearing on HBO Max, mirroring a similar approach taken by HBO Max in the US and by competitors such as Disney+.