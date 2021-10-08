HBO Max Orders Brené Brown’s ‘Atlas Of The Heart’ Unscripted Series

HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to Atlas of the Heart, an unscripted series from Dr. Brené Brown, based on her latest book Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience.

In the series, Brown takes viewers on an interactive journey through the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human. Anguish, wonder, awe, anxiety, envy, jealousy, resentment, compassion, empathy, disappointment, regret, and overwhelm are among the topics that will be examined. Grounded in more than two decades of research, Brown brings together powerful storytelling, pop culture references and researchers to share the language, tools and framework for meaningful connection.

The series goes into production in Austin, Texas later this month.



Atlas of the Heart is executive produced by Brown for Weird Lucy Productions alongside Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Barb Bialkowski and Jared Morell for Den of Thieves. Meaghan Rady will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

“At HBO Max, we pride ourselves on telling stories representative of all walks of life, and those stories would mean nothing without the language of emotion and the shared experience,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “By bringing Dr. Brown’s extensive research to life through film, television, and pop culture, we are able to demonstrate deep connection and insight that will resonate with our viewers.”