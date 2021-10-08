HBO Max Orders ‘My Mom, Your Dad’ Reality Dating Series From Greg & Haley Daniels; Yvonne Orji To Host

HBO Max has greenlighted My Mom, Your Dad, a reality dating series hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and standup comedian Yvonne Orji (HBO’s Insecure). The format was created by Haley Daniels and her father, Greg Daniels, marking the first foray into unscripted series for The Office developer/executive producer and Parks and Recreation co-creator/EP. ITV Entertainment (Love Island) will produce, with Sam Dean (HBO Max’s FBOY Island) as showrunner.

My Mom, Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters. From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.

“Created by a father-daughter duo who represent the two generational perspectives in the show, the concept of My Mom, Your Dad is heartfelt, hilarious, and cringeworthy,” said Jennifer O’Connell, EVP, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max. “Greg’s comedic brilliance with Haley’s original ideas, combined with the unscripted expertise of ITV Entertainment and the multi-talented Yvonne Orji is sure to result in highly addictive viewing.”

Greg Daniels, Haley Daniels and Dean executive produce alongside David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas and Bernie Schaeffer. My Mom, Your Dad is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment in association with Rombola Entertainment.

Haley Daniels, daughter of Greg Daniels and veteran TV executive Susanne Daniels, appeared on her father’s Emmy-winning NBC series The Office. Daniels’ most recent series, Upload and Space Force, are headed into their second seasons on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively.