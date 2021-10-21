HBO Lands Bishop Sycamore Football Scandal Docuseries From Michael Strahan & Adam McKay

The Bishop Sycamore high school football scandal is one of the stranger sports stories of recent years.

The presumed high school football team from Columbus got whooped 58-0 by IMG Academy and the game was televised by ESPN. However, the game turned out to be just the beginning of the story.

HBO Sports has now landed a documentary telling the tale.

The network has picked up the TV and streaming rights to a feature doc from Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment, Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, and The Athletic.

The film, which will debut in 2022, will ask how the Bishop Sycamore Centurions were even playing the elite NFL feeder team after it emerged that the school isn’t even in Ohio. The coach Roy Johnson was subsequently fired and Gov. Mike DeWine called for an investigation.

The producers have scored exclusive access to Johnson.

It is one of a number of projects based on the scandal after Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions teamed up with youth entertainment company Complex Networks, Rich Paul’s Klutch Originals and Haven Entertainment on a similar project.

The untitled HBO film is executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries, Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Ethan Lewis for SMAC Entertainment, Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Jack Turner for Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, Alex Mather and Ankur Chawla for The Athletic, and Spencer Paysinger for Moore Street Productions.