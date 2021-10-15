‘Hawkeye’ Will Premiere On Disney+ With Two Episodes, New Trailer Out

Disney + has unveiled plans to launch Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series with two episodes upon its November 24 debut. It also issued another trailer today spotlighting sidekick archer Kate Bishop.

After the debut, subsequent episodes will be out each Wednesday.

DIsney+ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City, where former Avenger Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.

But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.