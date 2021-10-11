Hamptons Film Festival Winners Include ‘Murina’, ‘Ascension’

Murina, the Croatian drama directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović that world premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, was named the Best Narrative Feature at the Hamptons Film Festival, which handed out awards Monday for its 2021 edition.
Other winners include Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension, which took the Best Documentary Feature honor after doing the same at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Egungun (Masquerade), directed by Olive Nwosu, and In Flow of Words, directed by Eliane Esther Bots, won for Best Narrative Short Film and Best Documentary Short Film, respectively. Both now qualify for Oscar consideration.
This year’s fest screened 61 films from 34 countries, with 53% of its lineup directed by women and 36% by filmmakers of color.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring everyone safely back together this year,” said Anne Chaisson, HamptonsFilm executive director. “It so clearly remains that our community out East loves cinema and we are so glad to be able to share such an incredible slate of films with them. We are so thankful to all of the staff, volunteers, sponsors and most of all to the audiences for their continued support. Next up, our 30th anniversary.”
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Narrative Feature
MURINA
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Best Documentary Feature
ASCENSION “登楼叹”
Directed by Jessica Kingdon
Best Narrative Short Film
EGÚNGÚN (MASQUERADE)
Directed by Olive Nwosu
Best Documentary Short Film
IN FLOW OF WORDS
Directed by Eliane Esther Bots
Brizzolara Family Foundation Award to Films of Conflict and Resolution
PAPER & GLUE
A JR Project
Suffolk County Next Exposure Grant
GOOD GRIEF
Directed by Nastasya Popov
Zelda Penzel “Giving Voice to the Voiceless” Award
COW
Directed by Andrea Arnold
Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice
PAPER & GLUE
A JR Project
New York Women in Film & Television Awards
QUEEN OF GLORY
Directed by Nana Mensah (narrative)
INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR
Directed by Rachel Fleit (documentary)
University Short Film Awards
BAD OMEN
Directed by Salar Pashtoonyar
BUZZKILL
Directed by Kathy E. Mitrani
NEURIM
Directed by Shaylee Atary
UN DIABLE DANS LA POCHE
Directed by Antoine Bonnet, Mathilde Loubes
WAVELENGTHS
Directed by Jessie Zinn
