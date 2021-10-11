Hamptons Film Festival Winners Include ‘Murina’, ‘Ascension’

Murina, the Croatian drama directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović that world premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, was named the Best Narrative Feature at the Hamptons Film Festival, which handed out awards Monday for its 2021 edition.

Other winners include Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension, which took the Best Documentary Feature honor after doing the same at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Egungun (Masquerade), directed by Olive Nwosu, and In Flow of Words, directed by Eliane Esther Bots, won for Best Narrative Short Film and Best Documentary Short Film, respectively. Both now qualify for Oscar consideration.

This year’s fest screened 61 films from 34 countries, with 53% of its lineup directed by women and 36% by filmmakers of color.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring everyone safely back together this year,” said Anne Chaisson, HamptonsFilm executive director. “It so clearly remains that our community out East loves cinema and we are so glad to be able to share such an incredible slate of films with them. We are so thankful to all of the staff, volunteers, sponsors and most of all to the audiences for their continued support. Next up, our 30th anniversary.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Narrative Feature

MURINA

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Best Documentary Feature

ASCENSION “登楼叹”

Directed by Jessica Kingdon

Best Narrative Short Film

EGÚNGÚN (MASQUERADE)

Directed by Olive Nwosu

Best Documentary Short Film

IN FLOW OF WORDS

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

Brizzolara Family Foundation Award to Films of Conflict and Resolution

PAPER & GLUE

A JR Project

Suffolk County Next Exposure Grant

GOOD GRIEF

Directed by Nastasya Popov

Zelda Penzel “Giving Voice to the Voiceless” Award

COW

Directed by Andrea Arnold

Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice

PAPER & GLUE

A JR Project

New York Women in Film & Television Awards

QUEEN OF GLORY

Directed by Nana Mensah (narrative)

INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR

Directed by Rachel Fleit (documentary)

University Short Film Awards

BAD OMEN

Directed by Salar Pashtoonyar

BUZZKILL

Directed by Kathy E. Mitrani

NEURIM

Directed by Shaylee Atary

UN DIABLE DANS LA POCHE

Directed by Antoine Bonnet, Mathilde Loubes

WAVELENGTHS

Directed by Jessie Zinn