Husband Of Slain ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Speaks Out, Asks Donations To AFI Scholarship Fund

Matt Hutchins, the husband of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has tweeted out his family’s thanks for the outpouring of support in the wake of her death.
Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the Rust film set in New Mexico. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded after Baldwin fired a prop gun.
Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life. pic.twitter.com/LgEp4XVkja
— Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) October 23, 2021
Thank you to Halyna's friends and mentors at AFI for establishing a scholarship to honor her memory and support aspiring female cinematographers. Anyone seeking to honor her memory, please direct your giving to this fund. https://t.co/I5ci67uleU
— Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) October 23, 2021
