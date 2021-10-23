Husband Of Slain ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Speaks Out, Asks Donations To AFI Scholarship Fund

Matt Hutchins, the husband of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has tweeted out his family’s thanks for the outpouring of support in the wake of her death.

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the Rust film set in New Mexico. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded after Baldwin fired a prop gun.

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Matt Hutchins tweeted on Saturday, along with a photo of Halyna and their son. “Our loss is enormous.”

He also tweeted a request that any memoriums be directed to a scholarship fund set up by the American Film Institute in his wife’s memory. The fund is directed toward aspiring female cinematographers.