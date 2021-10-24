Father Of Halyna Hutchins: “I Don’t Hold Alec Baldwin Responsible”

The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an on-set accident durig the film production ofRust by a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin, says he doesn’t blame what happened on Baldwin.

In an interview with the UK’s The Sun, ex-military man Anatoly Androsovych instead blamed the film’s props team for handing Baldwin a loaded weapon.

Androsovych is now trying to organize visas to grant his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana entry to the US to visit and support Halyna Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, and her nine-year-old son, Andros.