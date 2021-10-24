The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an on-set accident durig the film production ofRust by a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin, says he doesn’t blame what happened on Baldwin.
Father Of Halyna Hutchins: “I Don’t Hold Alec Baldwin Responsible”
The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an on-set accident durig the film production ofRust by a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin, says he doesn’t blame what happened on Baldwin.
In an interview with the UK’s The Sun, ex-military man Anatoly Androsovych instead blamed the film’s props team for handing Baldwin a loaded weapon.
Androsovych is now trying to organize visas to grant his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana entry to the US to visit and support Halyna Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, and her nine-year-old son, Andros.
“We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief,” Anatoly told the Sun on Sunday. “But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns. [Halyna’s son] has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother.”
Halyna’s younger sister, Svetlana Androsovych, has also spoken out. She blasted the “negligence” on the film set.
“How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence. I don’t know where the investigation will lead, but there are so many guesses. God only knows what happened, it’s just so incredibly hard to live through it. The only thing we want right now is to be there with my mum next to Halyna’s husband and their son to make sure he feels our support.”
