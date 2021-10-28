Halston Sage Indie ‘The List’ Adds Christian Navarro And Gregg Sulkin

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why) and Gregg Sulkin (Marvel’s Runaways) are the latest additions to the cast of Melissa Miller Costanzo’s indie The List, starring the previously announced Halston Sage.

The comedy penned by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo centers on Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective.

Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano are producing for Nickel City Pictures, with Sage exec producing alongside Lederer, Vitolo, Eric B. Fleischman and Maurice Fadida, and New Legend Entertainment financing.

Navarro is perhaps best known for his turn as Tony Padilla in 13 Reasons Why, the YA series which ran on Netflix for four seasons. The actor recently wrapped production on The Devil’s List, a Lionsgate horror thriller, which will premiere in 2022. He’s also appeared in films including Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Bushwick, along with series including Vinyl, The Tick, Rosewood and The Affair.

Sulkin currently stars alongside Emily Osment in the Netflix comedy Pretty Smart, which premiered in early October, previously starring as Chase Stein in Hulu’s Marvel series, Runaways, and MTV’s Faking It. The actor has also appeared on the TV side in Pretty Little Liars, Melissa & Joey, Wizards of Waverly Place and more. He’s previously appeared on the film side in David Henrie’s dramedy This Is the Year, Tyler Spindel’s Deported and other titles.

Navarro is represented by Paradigm, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Sulkin is repped by APA and D2 Management.