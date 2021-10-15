Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘No Time To Die’ Races Past $300M Global; ‘Venom 2’ Storms Latin America; Disney Topping $2B WW For 2021 – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Halloween Kills' Slices Off $4.9M In Thursday Night Previews
Read the full story

‘Halloween Kills’ Grabs $4.9M On Thursday Night

Halloween Kills
'Halloween Kills' Universal/courtesy Everett

Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s sequel Halloween Kills, which is also available on Uni’s streaming service Peacock today to paid subscribers, made $4.85M from 7PM shows last night booked at 2,950 theaters. While that amount is lower than the $7.7M previews of the 2018 version, which wound up being the best opening and highest grossing film in the franchise with $76.2M 3-day, $159.3M domestic and $255.6M worldwide, the R-rated Halloween Kills bested the PG-13 Thursday preview results of A Quiet Place 2 ($4.8M, 5pm shows), and Universal’s genre pandemic movies Candyman ($1.9M, 7PM at 2,750 theaters), and Blumhouse’s Forever Purge ($1.3M, 7PM shows at 2,580).

The rebooted franchise from filmmaker David Gordon Green, and starring the franchise’s legend Jamie Lee Curtis of six pics, is expected to open to mid-to-high $30Ms at 3,700 theaters, for what is expected to be another strong October pandemic weekend after the openings of Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90M) and United Artists Releasing’s No Time to Die which did $55.2M, an amount of money that was good enough for exhibition; that Daniel Craig film posting a $75.2M first week. We’re lowballing on Halloween Kills given its availability on Peacock which started today, giving the film technically a one-night theatrical window, and also the movies awful critic reviews of 45% Rotten, a drop from the 2018 movie’s 79% Certified Fresh. In Canada, Halloween Kills is theatrical sans Peacock, but arrives on PVOD on Nov. 4.

Related Story

Donna Langley Says Universal Will Accommodate Christopher Nolan's 100-Day Theatrical Window; Sees Less Day-And-Date "Stunting" (Like 'Halloween Kills'); Awaits Peacock "Roadmap"

International, which is purely theatrical since there’s no Peacock, starts this weekend as well in the Mexico and the UK.

20th Century

20th Century Studios/Disney also has Ridley Scott’s French 1300s drama The Last Duel this weekend. The movie isn’t expected to do well, in the mid-to-high single digits, and that’s already showing in its Thursday night previews which drew $350K starring off of 6PM showtimes. Even though the movie is from Ridley Scott, has a favorable Rotten Tomatoes Score of 86% Certified Fresh, the pic has a polarizing story which has turned anecdotally some awards voters we saw the movie with. The pic, set in the Hundred Years War, follows the rape of a knight’s (Matt Damon) wife played Jodie Comer by his former friend and fellow knight (played by Adam Driver). The movie which runs at 2 hours and 32 minutes is told from each of their viewpoints.

MORE…

 

 

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad