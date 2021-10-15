‘Halloween Kills’ Grabs $4.9M On Thursday Night

Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s sequel Halloween Kills, which is also available on Uni’s streaming service Peacock today to paid subscribers, made $4.85M from 7PM shows last night booked at 2,950 theaters. While that amount is lower than the $7.7M previews of the 2018 version, which wound up being the best opening and highest grossing film in the franchise with $76.2M 3-day, $159.3M domestic and $255.6M worldwide, the R-rated Halloween Kills bested the PG-13 Thursday preview results of A Quiet Place 2 ($4.8M, 5pm shows), and Universal’s genre pandemic movies Candyman ($1.9M, 7PM at 2,750 theaters), and Blumhouse’s Forever Purge ($1.3M, 7PM shows at 2,580).

The rebooted franchise from filmmaker David Gordon Green, and starring the franchise’s legend Jamie Lee Curtis of six pics, is expected to open to mid-to-high $30Ms at 3,700 theaters, for what is expected to be another strong October pandemic weekend after the openings of Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90M) and United Artists Releasing’s No Time to Die which did $55.2M, an amount of money that was good enough for exhibition; that Daniel Craig film posting a $75.2M first week. We’re lowballing on Halloween Kills given its availability on Peacock which started today, giving the film technically a one-night theatrical window, and also the movies awful critic reviews of 45% Rotten, a drop from the 2018 movie’s 79% Certified Fresh. In Canada, Halloween Kills is theatrical sans Peacock, but arrives on PVOD on Nov. 4.

International, which is purely theatrical since there’s no Peacock, starts this weekend as well in the Mexico and the UK.

20th Century

20th Century Studios/Disney also has Ridley Scott’s French 1300s drama The Last Duel this weekend. The movie isn’t expected to do well, in the mid-to-high single digits, and that’s already showing in its Thursday night previews which drew $350K starring off of 6PM showtimes. Even though the movie is from Ridley Scott, has a favorable Rotten Tomatoes Score of 86% Certified Fresh, the pic has a polarizing story which has turned anecdotally some awards voters we saw the movie with. The pic, set in the Hundred Years War, follows the rape of a knight’s (Matt Damon) wife played Jodie Comer by his former friend and fellow knight (played by Adam Driver). The movie which runs at 2 hours and 32 minutes is told from each of their viewpoints.

MORE…