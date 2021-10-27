‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ‘Shrill’ Alum E.R. Fightmaster To Recur As ABC Drama’s First Nonbinary Doctor

Shrill alum E.R. Fightmaster has joined the cast of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy as the series’ first nonbinary doctor.

They will recur as Dr. Kai Bartley. Fightmaster first made their Grey’s Anatomy debut as Dr. Bartely in the series’ most recent installment “Hotter Than Hell,” which welcomed Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery back to the scene. They are part of the Parkinson’s research team in Minnesota.

“They are dedicated to their craft and extremely talented at what they do. Confident as hell and able to make even the most detailed and mundane science seem exciting and cool, Kai and Amelia bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain,” the official ABC description reads.

While Fightmaster will portray the series’ first nonbinary medical expert, they join a number of LGTBQ+ cast members including Jake Borelli, who portrays Dr. Levi Schmitt, and Sara Ramirez, who made their stamp on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Callie Torres in earlier seasons.

Fightmaster appeared in season 2 and 3 of Hulu’s Shrill, opposite Aidy Bryant and Lolly Adefope. They previously appeared in Abby McEnany and Tim Mason’s Work In Progress on Showtime. Beyond acting, the writer and musician comprises one half of the L.A.-based music duo Twin. Fightmaster is repped by UTA and Range Media Partners.

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s longest-running and top-rated scripted series, was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers and Mark Gordon are executive producers. Debbie Allen is the producing director and executive producer. Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios.